If you’ve been troubled lately by a sense of foreboding, a vague but unmistakable feeling that the planet is teetering on the edge of some precipice, you’re not alone.

Jamie Dimon is there with you. “This may be the most dangerous time the world has seen in decades,” the chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co. said recently. World Bank President Ajay Banga calls it a “dangerous juncture” for the global economy.