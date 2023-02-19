What if interest rates remain high?

The thinking is that there’s a “natural interest rate” that controls where the Fed and the market set rates. PHOTO: REUTERS

Allison Schrager

Updated
February 19, 2023 at 5:54 AM
Published
February 19, 2023 at 5:00 AM
It is frequently argued that once our economy gets past this burst of inflation, interest rates will fall back to their pre-pandemic lows – and perhaps go lower in the future. Central banks, international organisations and pretty much every economic institution seem to be operating under that assumption.

But what if it is wrong? The thinking is that there’s a “natural interest rate” that controls where the Federal Reserve and the market set rates. It reflects the productivity of the economy and the supply and demand for bonds. The theory among the world’s leading financial institutions is that the natural rate has been trending down for the last few decades, and a big reason is an ageing population.

