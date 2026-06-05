Webull’s regular savings plan automatically adjusts your investment amounts based on market movements, so you don’t have to time the market or track it daily

Automated investing tools like Webull’s Dynamic RSP aim to lower barriers for first-time investors who want to grow their wealth.

Markets are difficult to time, even for a seasoned investor. From inflation concerns and interest-rate uncertainty to sudden rallies in US technology stocks, investors today are navigating a market environment that can feel both full of opportunity and hard to predict.

For many working professionals in Singapore, especially those building long-term wealth while balancing careers and rising living costs, the challenge is not just deciding what to invest in, but when.

Some investors tap into regular savings plans (RSP) to invest steadily over the long term. By investing a fixed amount consistently over time, investors can reduce the pressure of trying to “time the market” while benefiting from dollar-cost averaging and long-term compounding. Rather than making large lump-sum investments, RSPs encourage disciplined investing through regular contributions.

But while traditional RSPs help investors stay consistent, they typically invest the same amount regardless of whether markets are rising or falling.

Dynamic RSPs – a new and unique offering by brokerage platform Webull – take a different approach by automatically adjusting the amount you invest according to the market conditions. With Dynamic RSPs, investors do not have to spend time constantly monitoring market conditions while still being able to respond to market opportunities.

A smarter evolution of regular investing

Instead of investing a fixed amount every month regardless of whether markets are rising or falling, Dynamic RSP automatically adjusts the investment amount based on market trends.

When markets trend lower, the system can increase the investment amount. When markets trend higher, it can reduce the amount invested.

The idea is straightforward: buy more when prices are relatively lower, and buy less when prices are relatively higher, without personally monitoring markets daily.

Investors on Webull can also select benchmarks and moving average periods based on their investment preferences. The result is an investing approach designed to stay disciplined while responding intelligently to market volatility.

Just as importantly, Webull aims to make investing more accessible for everyday investors. Recurring investments start from as little as US$10 or $20, lowering the barrier for those who want to build exposure to US stocks and ETFs gradually rather than commit large lump-sum investments upfront.

Says Jonathan Man, chief executive officer of Webull Singapore: “Investing should be accessible to everyone.”

Webull’s Dynamic RSP automatically adjusts investment amounts according to market conditions. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Investing without added trading costs

Another consideration for investors is cost. Frequent investing can become less efficient when commissions and platform fees are charged on every recurring transaction.

Webull has removed commissions and platform fees for US stocks and ETFs for all clients, with no expiry, conditions or trading limits. However, Securities and Exchange Commission fees, trading activity fees for sell trades and audit trail fees still apply.

“By removing transaction fees on US stock trading, while continuing to offer a fully advanced trading platform with an intuitive interface, we believe Webull now delivers one of the strongest combinations of pricing and platform capability in the market,” says Man.

“This gives new and seasoned investors even more compelling reasons to choose Webull.”

This also applies to US equity-based RSP investments on the platform, allowing investors to automate recurring investments without additional transaction costs eating into returns.

For example, when other digital brokers charge seemingly low platform fees of $2 to $5 per transaction, for a regular monthly investment of $200, that can result in a 1 per cent to 2.5 per cent erosion of your capital.

Working professionals in Singapore looking to build short- or long-term US portfolios while minimising trading costs can use Webull to invest systematically in volatile markets.

Beyond RSPs, Webull also offers access to US, Singapore, Hong Kong and China A-share markets, US options, REITs, mutual funds, Treasuries and futures.

Webull Singapore is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and is a subsidiary of Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL), the owner of the Webull trading platform. The platform operates across 15 countries and serves more than 27 million users globally.

Open and fund a Webull account to receive up to $1,888* in free shares and explore how Dynamic RSP can support your long-term investing journey.

Disclaimer

*Terms and Conditions apply. For detailed terms and conditions and full disclaimer, please refer to Webull Singapore’s website at https://www.webull.com.sg/. All investments involve risk and are not suited for every investor. It does not constitute investment advice, recommendation, or an offer or solicitation to deal in any investment product. Users should independently assess the suitability of any investment product and are advised to seek professional financial advice if uncertain. Neither Webull Singapore nor its affiliates shall be liable for the content of the information provided. This advertisement has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.