Warehouses are becoming hot properties

(NYTIMES) - As retailers and logistics companies try to stockpile goods to hedge against supply chain problems, they are facing a new challenge - there is little to no space available to stash the merchandise.

The shortage of commercial warehouse and industrial space is the latest fallout from pandemic-fuelled growth in online shopping and shows few signs of abating. But the squeeze is spurring new thinking about how to manage storage, handle distribution and set up new delivery systems for everything from pet food to beauty supplies.