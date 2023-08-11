Want to buy Subway for $13 billion?

At a time when the value of an increasing number of United States companies are exceeding the once-unthinkable US$1 trillion mark, it feels odd to ask whether businesses can be too big to be profitable. And yet, that is the very question sandwich chain Subway Restaurants is asking itself right now – and it may not like the answer.

Although its distinctive green-and-yellow signs have become a fixture of fast casual dining, the closely held franchise has yet to find a buyer six months after putting itself up for sale, asking for US$10 billion (S$13.4 billion).