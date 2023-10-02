Versatile, 'safe haven' asset: What you should know before investing in gold

Gold prices climbed to near historical-high levels this year as central banks and investors continue to purchase the commodity to hedge against inflation and economic uncertainties following the Covid-19 pandemic and war in Ukraine.

Known for being a “safe haven” and reliable store of value, gold has long been a popular investment asset.

UOB, with its long history and proven track record in the Singapore gold market, offers retail investors a range of reliable ways to invest in gold. It is the only Singaporean bank that offers physical gold investments, including gold bars and gold coins, to retail investors.

Unlike gold jewellery, UOB gold products are exempt from goods and services tax as they qualify under the Investment Precious Metals scheme. Physical gold also makes a better investment compared to gold jewellery because prices for the latter are often marked up due to design and manufacturing costs. Under the UOB Gold Savings Account (GSA), purchases of gold can be made in small quantities and in Singapore dollars.

Amid economic uncertainties and volatile markets, investing in gold through accounts such as the UOB GSA can offer investors the opportunity to diversify their portfolios and safeguard their wealth.

For investors looking to invest in gold, here are five things to take note of.

1. It can be a hedge against inflation

A safe-haven asset is an investment that is expected to retain or increase in value during times of turmoil such as market shocks, geopolitical tensions and political upheaval. Gold has long been recognised as a safe-haven asset due to its finite supply, while there is constant demand for gold to be made into jewellery and electronic parts.

The commodity’s reliability as a store of value is a reason why investors put their money into the yellow metal when an adverse economic event occurs. It also explains why investors consider gold a hedge against inflation and currency fluctuations.

2. It is useful in portfolio diversification

An investment portfolio that holds a variety of assets across industries and geographies can generally withstand market fluctuations better. Investing in gold is a way for investors to diversify their portfolio.

Compared with other commodities, gold’s performance is generally less correlated with the returns on traditional asset classes such as stocks. This means that there could be instances when gold prices would rally when stock markets fall. For example, major stock indices including the S&P 500 in the United States and the Straits Times Index in Singapore slumped in 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemic, but the price of gold climbed.

Therefore, gold has the potential to offer investors some protection during market downswings.

3. A number of factors can affect its value