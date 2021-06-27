Use Census 2020 to plan your own retirement

The latest Census of Population has not only uncovered new trends that policymakers will need to address, but also served as a timely reminder that we all need to take stock of how we should run our households.

Some of the statistics, especially on our ageing population, may seem distant if you are young and at the peak of your career. But you should take the once-in-a-decade survey as a peek into the future because if such trends persist, the findings related to senior citizens will apply to you too one day.