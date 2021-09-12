US banks shelling out more to land top grads

  • Published
    33 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Much of Mr Michael Lewis' graphic description of life for junior bankers in the early 1980s still rings true today. Fresh college grads "gave themselves over entirely" to firms, working so many nights and weekends that one friend learnt to nap on the office toilet, the author recalled in his book Liar's Poker. But one thing is changing fast: The pay.

A recent wave of raises meant to address complaints that rookie bankers, known as analysts, work too hard for too little means this year's newbies will get salaries of at least US$100,000 (S$133,900), before five-figure bonuses.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on September 12, 2021, with the headline 'US banks shelling out more to land top grads'. Subscribe
Topics: 