Easy access to regional partners and financial services: One-stop support for SMEs expanding in Asean

After years of struggling through the Covid-19 pandemic and grappling with border restrictions, Singapore companies are now ready to spread their wings abroad again to fuel their long-term growth, according to a recent UOB study.

Singapore businesses are most keen on expanding to mainland China and Asean. The UOB Business (SME & Large Enterprises) Outlook Study 2023 also showed that the level of interest among companies to venture abroad was higher at 75 per cent in 2022 compared with 54 per cent in 2021.

The interest in Asean is not surprising, as Singapore companies are well-positioned to capitalise on the region’s growth, says Mr Sam Cheong, head of group foreign direct investment (FDI) advisory and network partnerships at UOB.

Southeast Asian markets have seen an influx of FDI as multinational corporations (MNCs) diversify their supply chains and look to capture a share of the region’s growing middle-class consumers.

“Things have really changed on the ground. The global supply chain has reconfigured itself from just-in-time to just-in-case, so more companies are diversifying their operations to have the assurance that they will be able to respond to future disruptions,” explains Mr Cheong, noting the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and geopolitical tensions.

“As such, we are seeing more companies moving into Asean, and our Singapore small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) should be able to benefit and participate in that trend.”

He notes that Vietnam, Malaysia and Indonesia are the top countries in Asean for Singapore businesses looking to expand in the region.