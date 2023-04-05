Enabling SMEs' expansion: How to get help for real-time cash flow and operations management

From working capital loans to loans tied to specific projects such as setting up a central kitchen, local bank UOB has been a key partner in helping F&B business Mr Coconut grow from a single outlet in 2016 to 40 kiosks and stores across Singapore today.

Mr Coconut, a popular coconut-themed drinks and desserts chain found in many shopping malls here, looks to UOB not just for banking services.

UOB also provides a wide range of supporting services – from an app that allows Mr Coconut’s owners to view cash flows and bank balances in real time to a platform that identifies digital solutions suitable for small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) clients.

When Mr Coconut decided to shift to a cashless payment system, it tapped UOB’s working capital solutions to set up a central kitchen that automates its processes and to digitalise its payment tools, freeing up manpower both on the front and back-end.

Mr Coconut is also currently working with UOB on various credit card promotions to increase its profile and boost sales in Singapore’s extremely competitive food and beverage market.

Mr Lucas Lin, head of marketing and business development at Mr Coconut, says: “It’s important to us to maintain a close working relationship with our bank, UOB, as they offer financial advice that influences our strategic business decisions and expansion plans. This helps us plan for future growth whilst remaining financially stable.

“We are also exploring ways to upcycle the coconut shell waste generated from our stores daily, and will look to our strategic financial partner to advise us on suitable sustainable solutions and financing packages that we can implement.”