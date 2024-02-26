Unlocking AI potential in Japan: Insights for investors and innovators

Artificial intelligence (AI) is hailed as one of the most important technological developments in modern history. To take advantage of it, experts say that these three elements are needed: entrepreneurs to bring about breakthrough innovations, companies to provide financial resources and infrastructure, and government policies that provide the appropriate environment.

Japan is a prime example of this synergy. When the nation transformed itself into an economic powerhouse after the second world war, it was driven by the belief that industry and government should work together as partners, rather than viewing each other as adversaries. Japan’s breakthroughs in innovation have demonstrated the value of this approach, and the country continues to produce leadership in major industries worldwide.

Now, in a strategic move to address its shrinking workforce caused by a declining birth rate and ageing population, Japan is embracing a future powered by digital technology and groundbreaking tools that utilise AI.

This technological shift not only offers new prospects within Japan but also opens doors for foreign companies to collaborate in this new “industrial revolution” – with the aim to transform Japanese society.

AI applications in various fields

Healthcare, which is facing critical staff shortages as an ageing population requires higher levels of medical care, is seen by industry experts as a key target area.

Perceptions towards AI in Japan are already changing quickly. A survey of companies in Japan by the consulting group PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) found that in the spring of 2023, only 10 per cent of respondents said they had used generative AI in applications such as ChatGPT. Just six months later, the number had jumped to 73 per cent.

Japanese information technology company NEC has developed its own enterprise-focused generative AI system called cotomi, with plans for additional versions for specific industries such as manufacturing and healthcare. Japanese start-up Preferred Networks is designing customised chips for the machines that will power generative AI.

In the public sector, the city of Yokosuka in Kanagawa Prefecture has become the first municipality in the country to run a trial of ChatGPT for administrative operations in 2023.

Mr Sega Cheng, co-founder and CEO of iKala, a Taiwan-based firm that helps companies implement AI solutions, says: “I think Japan has a very good business structure. Customers in Japan are willing to pay the right price and are seeking long-term relationships with their suppliers. This kind of business practice is invaluable for any company seeking to enter the Japanese market.”