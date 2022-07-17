Two decades of investing in S-Reits

From the first listing in July 2002, the sector is now a global Reit hub with a wide range of offerings
Today marks 20 years since CapitaMall Trust's listing in Singapore, a milestone that marked the beginning of S-Reit lionisation.
From the first listing in July 2002, the sector is now a global Reit hub with a wide range of offerings
