This London-listed trading platform is the industry’s best-kept secret

Market volatility equals opportunity, at least for traders with an appetite for contract for differences (CFDs).

Instead of having to buy and sell the actual assets, this derivative financial instrument – as its name suggests – enables traders to trade on the price difference of underlying assets at the start and end of a trade.

Because CFD traders make money through market movements, platforms need to be fast enough to make hyper-precise trades and reliable enough to avoid outages and lags, even in the widest market swings.

CMC Markets’ award-winning platform offers the secret weapon that a discerning CFD trader needs: sophisticated technology primed for peak performance.

A global market leader with over a million users

Newbie traders in Singapore might not yet be familiar with CMC Markets, but as veteran traders know, the company is a global market leader and has been operating worldwide for over 30 years, with 11 offices around the world.

The company is listed on the London Stock Exchange and has been operating in Singapore since 2007 as a licensed broker. CMC Markets has over a million users worldwide.

CMC Markets’ platform specialises in CFDs, which typically make up just a small percentage of many other platforms’ offerings. Such deep expertise in CFDs allows the platform to offer over 10,000 CFD products with underlying assets such as forex, shares, indices, commodities and treasuries.

It is imperative for traders to be able to accurately estimate the cost of trading as it affects their bottom line. Unfortunately, this can be a challenge, with many platforms on the market, which have hidden trading fees and holding costs silently eating into profits.

CMC Markets helps traders avoid this common bugbear by clearly displaying all prices and fees. This transparency enables traders to see at a glance exactly how much they will be charged per trade – without the need for mental gymnastics.

Lightning fast trading platform to seize time-sensitive opportunities

Speed, or lack thereof, can make or break a trade in volatile markets. A fast platform is essential to enable the execution of trades with precision.

Unfortunately, all platforms experience some degree of slippage, which is the difference between the quoted price and the actual price being paid.

CMC Markets’ trading platform harnesses powerful technology to optimise its performance. The lightning fast platform allows for automated execution in just four milliseconds, enabling the slip rate to be kept to a minimum. This is paramount when it comes to CFD trading, which tends to be fast-paced and most profitable if the trader seizes the right moment in volatile markets.

Outages and lags are another source of frustration for traders. Having a platform go offline or a trade get delayed can not only be disruptive, but also costly for users.

CMC Markets’ technology keeps such disruption to a minimum, with an exceptionally high uptime of 99 per cent, assuring traders of reliable, delay-free market access.

Both CMC Markets’ desktop and mobile apps for Android, iPhone and iPad have been celebrated by industry experts for their high performance, with the company winning multiple awards for its web-based trading platform and native mobile apps.

Round-the-clock customer service

CMC Markets makes responsive customer service a top priority, distinguishing it from the many other brokers with limited or inaccessible customer care.

The company understands that customer satisfaction comes not just from platform features, but also from being able to truly master trading as a discipline and consistently trade profitably. Strong customer service is the key to giving users the education they need to become successful traders.

To this end, the global platform has a local customer service team for traders based in Singapore in order to offer specialised help to users in the area.

Its toll-free hotline is available round the clock whenever and wherever markets are open, allowing traders to call in and receive detailed help with their trades in real time.

As a testament to its commitment in helping clients learn to trade, CMC Markets was awarded Best Telephone and Email Customer Service in Investment Trends Singapore CFD & FX Report 2020.

CMC Markets also empowers traders by making a suite of free educational tools and resources available to users, including platform guides, monthly webinars and daily insights from its own global market analysts.

Other innovative trading tools to discover

As a broker specialising in CFD trading, CMC Markets offers features designed to help users gain the upper hand in fast-moving markets through its award-winning Next Generation platform.

One such feature is the guaranteed stop-loss order, which enables traders to indicate a price at which to automatically close a trade. Being able to manage risk is particularly important when trading CFDs as traders are trading on leverage and risk losing more than their deposits. Traders can deploy guaranteed stop-loss orders to ensure they do not lose more than they are prepared to.

The Next Generation platform also has a wealth of advanced charting features, including a technical analysis suite with 115 technical indicators and drawing tools, over 70 chart patterns, and 12 different chart types to choose from.

The platform aims to make the trading process as simple and as seamless as possible. For instance, order tickets have a feature enabling traders to convert trade value into their account currency, saving them the extra step of currency conversion calculations.

In spite of its sophisticated features, the platform is highly intuitive and user-friendly, making it easy to master for beginner traders and those switching from a different platform.

Take your CFD trades to the next level with CMC Markets’ high-performance Next Generation platform. Find out more at www.cmcmarkets.com.

This advertisement is for information only, not an investment recommendation or financial advice. Losses can exceed your initial deposit. See risk warning/disclosure and other important information on our website. This advertisement has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). CMC Markets is regulated by MAS.