Toronto turning into new Silicon Valley

In late February, Microsoft opened four floors of new office space near the top of a 50-storey glass tower downtown.

Apple and Amazon were already in towers just down the street, and Google was about to open a new building around the corner. Meta, the parent company of Facebook, did not yet have an office downtown, but many Toronto start-ups complained that the social media company was driving tech salaries to Silicon Valley levels as it recruited top engineers across the city.