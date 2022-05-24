To use rather than collect, the second coming of NFTs

NEW YORK (AFP) - NFTs have been called everything from fads to outright scams, but early adopters see a future for them as uniquely useful tools for business, health and the arts that go beyond mere digital collecting.

The non-fungible token (NFT) craze, just over a year old, has given the world works that have sold for millions and includes collections from the Bored Ape Yacht Club to an image of a naked Mr Donald Trump following his 2020 election defeat.

This booming world of digital assets has opened up a new market into which tens of billions of dollars have been poured, while also provoking discussions about how they could be useful in the real world.

"NFTs are very rudimentary right now," said Mr Sandy Khaund, founder of start-up Credenza. His firm helps companies adopt new technologies based on blockchain, which underlies cryptocurrencies and NFTs.

"They don't have a lot of functionality; they don't have a lot of utility (beyond the art world)," Mr Khaund added.

Mr Juan Otero, the chief executive of online travel site Travala, agrees. "Most of them are just monkeys or apes or whatever that do nothing," he said, in reference to the famous Bored Apes.

Yet there is a class of the digital assets bridging the real and virtual worlds.

Starbucks, which will soon launch its own NFTs, sees them as a "programmable, brandable digital asset that also doubles as an access pass".

Owning one of the coffee giant's NFTs will open access to "unique experiences" as well as to a "community", a new vision of a loyalty programme based on the blockchain.

This technology, on which cryptocurrencies and NFTs are based, allows the same token to be used for different applications.

On the institutional side, the tiny republic of San Marino, nestled within Italy, launched a coronavirus vaccine passport in July that incorporates NFT technology.

While the European digital Covid-19 certificate was designed for the European Union, this passport was intended to be able to be verified anywhere, without requiring a dedicated mobile application.

Credenza, for its part, is in discussions with sports teams and leagues to set a multi-purpose vision for NFTs.

NFTs and blockchain are "accessible by multiple worlds whether you are physically at the arena ready to go see a New York Knicks game, or you are ready to go to the metaverse and you want to see a concert there", said Mr Khaund.

Ms Jenn McMillen of marketing firm Incendio cited rock band Kings of Leon, which has integrated the technology into its work.

As part of the NFT release of its album When You See Yourself, the group issued eight "golden tickets", each of which guaranteed four front-row seats on all of the band's future tours.

"If you were a brand, think of the most desirable experiences, the most insider-y access, or something that was guaranteed to go viral and just start working backwards from there," Ms McMillen said.

"(It is) guaranteed insanity because of the scarcity," she added.