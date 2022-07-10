7 tips to build a good investment portfolio

If you were the manager of a top-level football club like Real Madrid or Liverpool and if you were given money by the owners to build a new team, would you spend it on buying 11 Cristiano Ronaldos or Lionel Messis?

Probably not. Even if Ronaldo and Messi are the best players in the world, a successful football team isn't made up of only one type of player. Instead, it's made up of a solid goalkeeper, strong defenders, creative midfielders and sharp strikers. And a good football manager is able to find the right blend of all these qualities and types of players in order to produce a team that consistently delivers the desired results.

The same could be said of portfolio management. Just as in building a winning football team, constructing a portfolio of assets that will give you what you want is all about finding the right mix of investments from the thousands that are available.

This is by no means straightforward - that's why the best portfolio managers (and football coaches) are so highly paid. You could say creating a winning portfolio is an art as well as a science.

The science part is perhaps crunching the numbers and going through annual reports to pick out superior investments, while the art part is figuring out the right asset allocation. Although portfolio construction isn't easy, here are seven tried and trusted steps you can follow, steps which guide even the most experienced of fund managers.

1. Understand the risk-return trade-off

There are only two dimensions to any investment - the potential return and the associated risk.

What's important to know is that if you desire higher returns, you have to be prepared to take on more risk but there is no guarantee that if you do take on more risk, you will definitely be rewarded with higher returns.

There are no guarantees in the financial markets. Risk and return are the central pillars of Modern Portfolio Theory (MPT) which owes its development to the pioneering work of Harry Markowitz in 1952, for which he later won the Nobel Prize in economics.

He showed that the performance of an individual stock was not as important as the performance of the whole portfolio and that the most efficient way to develop portfolios was to select stocks that gave the maximum return for a given level or risk, or minimal risk for a given level of return.

2. Know your risk profile

If you are interested in investing, you've probably heard that it's important to buy products that fit your risk profile. In this connection, know that your risk profile is made up of two components - your risk tolerance and risk capacity.

Your risk tolerance refers to your emotional ability to take risk. Some people (possibly those who frequent casinos) have a high tolerance and can therefore withstand large losses without losing much sleep.

On the other end of the tolerance spectrum, however, are those who spend sleepless nights even if their investments fall as little as a few per cent. Knowing where you fall in this spectrum is important as it will determine the types of products suitable for you.

Your risk capacity, on the other hand, refers to your financial ability to take risk. Generally, your capacity is limited by your salary, resources and family commitments. So, someone might have a high risk tolerance but cannot and should not take on that much risk because of limited capacity.

3. Know your investment horizon

Your investment horizon is the time you have to invest to achieve your goals. Younger people, say those in their 20s, have 30 to 40 years of working life ahead of them and can afford to buy and hold because they have: (a) plenty of time to ride out short-term volatility and (b) many years to earn back any investment losses.

Provided their risk profile allows them, the portfolios of younger investors can comprise a larger proportion of riskier investments such as stocks.

However, as they age, they should ideally shift gradually out of higher-risk products into those which are safer, such as higher-grade bonds.

4. Understand the different asset classes

When it comes to investing, most people automatically think of equities or stocks. In football terms, you might think of stocks as the strikers because they offer the highest potential returns; however, not all stocks should be considered in this light.

There are those which are considered "defensive" - their prices may not rise as spectacularly as others, but they operate in safer industries and pay good dividends.

You should also not ignore bonds, which are usually referred to as fixed-income instruments because they usually pay a fixed interest periodically.

Due to this feature, bonds can be considered "defensive" assets as well, though much of course depends on whether the issuer can meet its interest payments on time, every time.