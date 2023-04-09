Tips on signing that tenancy agreement

Q: As we need to rent until we get our flat, how can we get the best deal out of our landlord, given that rentals may not be coming down?

As you try to nail that desired rental unit, be on your guard against scams. There have been cases where scammers impersonated genuine property agents online. A recent one involved dozens of properties listed for attractive rents below market rates. The scammer had a photo of a valid agent’s pass, the agent’s picture and the estate agent’s licence and registration numbers. The red flag here was a fake e-mail address.