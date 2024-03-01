Tips from top investors on the tough lessons they’ve learnt

Governments in developed and emerging markets will not always make economic decisions in the best interests of stability and growth, said one expert. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Mar 01, 2024, 05:02 AM
Published
Mar 01, 2024, 05:00 AM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Get a sharp investor talking for long enough, and their stories often become revealing. You’ll undoubtedly hear, not just about their wins, but also their most painful mistakes. We asked financial pros to tell us about experiences that left a mark – and, more important, what they’ve managed to learn from them.

I learnt an expensive lesson about the dangers of leverage early on. I bought US Treasury bonds with 10-to-one leverage just months before my career at Pimco began. I had US$10,000 (S$13,400) equity savings from my earlier experience playing blackjack – from which I learnt that any bet should be limited to 3 per cent of your liquid net worth.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top