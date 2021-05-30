Tips from a trillion-dollar fund manager

Former Vanguard chairman and CEO Jack Brennan says the market is fully valued.
Former Vanguard chairman and CEO Jack Brennan says the market is fully valued.PHOTO: THE VANGUARD GROUP
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

When it comes to financial advice, you could listen to someone who helped steer more money than almost anyone else on the planet. When he was chairman and CEO of investment giant Vanguard Group, Mr Jack Brennan oversaw a company that has since grown to over US$7 trillion (S$9.3 trillion) in assets. That torch has since been passed to current chairman and CEO Tim Buckley, but Mr Brennan still has plenty of wisdom to share in his new book, More Straight Talk On Investing.

An avid marathoner, Mr Brennan sat down with Reuters to talk about how to pace yourself for the long-distance race of financial security.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on May 30, 2021, with the headline 'Tips from a trillion-dollar fund manager'. Subscribe
Topics: 