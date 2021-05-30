Tips from a trillion-dollar fund manager

When it comes to financial advice, you could listen to someone who helped steer more money than almost anyone else on the planet. When he was chairman and CEO of investment giant Vanguard Group, Mr Jack Brennan oversaw a company that has since grown to over US$7 trillion (S$9.3 trillion) in assets. That torch has since been passed to current chairman and CEO Tim Buckley, but Mr Brennan still has plenty of wisdom to share in his new book, More Straight Talk On Investing.

An avid marathoner, Mr Brennan sat down with Reuters to talk about how to pace yourself for the long-distance race of financial security.