Things to keep in mind when investing in US stocks

Why add US equities to your portfolio?

In today’s unpredictable markets, putting all your eggs into one basket can be highly risky.

“A series of global crises has shown us that investors should strive to diversify their financial portfolios—not only through investment types, but also in a variety of markets. A well-diversified portfolio is resilient enough to ride out market volatility so that it does not suffer from an overall loss,” says Mr Gavin Chia, managing director of Futu Singapore.

“One way to diversify one’s portfolio is through geographical diversification, as individual markets react in varied manners to global events. Diversifying ensures that the performance of your entire portfolio does not hinge on singular events.”

Singaporean investors who have outsized exposure to assets from a single market, such as SGX stocks, can diversify their portfolios by turning to overseas markets like the US.

Despite the current economic turbulence and geopolitical turmoil, the US market continues to enjoy a promising long-term outlook, says Mr Chia.

“The US market should be a key consideration for Singaporeans looking to branch out because of its continued resiliency in the face of a volatile global climate. US stocks have always been a hot topic for Singapore investors and continue to be the most traded on digital platforms.”