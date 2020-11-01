Things to consider before you invest

As an NTUC social enterprise, Money Owl is on a mission to help families make the best financial decisions. This has become more critical as many Singaporeans worry about money matters amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, many people are bewildered by having to manage money or optimise their funds.

"The pandemic has simply added to this and highlighted the gaps in many people's ability to manage their finances," said Ms Chuin, noting that four in 10 Singaporeans constantly worry about their finances. She shares her views on some common themes.

Financial products

"When we talk about financial management, many people think immediately about savings products, investment products and insurance policies and such. This is probably how the financial industry has been going about providing financial advice for the retail segment."

One should not chase products, but instead view financial management in its entirety.

"Financial management has to be based on a foundation of good financial health. Before we make any investment decisions, we need to do some essential things. We need to do a budget, keep our expenses low, control our debt levels and save towards an emergency fund."

Protection

People must take measures to protect their income against life risks such as death, disability or medical crisis.

"Our most important financial asset is not our house, or our investments, but actually our ability to generate the income from which we can save and invest.

"Singaporeans spend a lot of money on insurance, but many are still under protected, probably because they've been sold unsuitable or expensive insurance products. At Money Owl, we always advocate term insurance and fit for purpose products. So the idea is to buy as much protection as you need, and pay as little as you can."

Financial health check

This involves checking if the person has six months of emergency funds. The next thing is to check debt levels.

"A crisis is a good time to take a hard look at what you really need and what you don't need - especially among your variable expenses. You could restructure some of your insurance. But be cautious as we don't want you to lose coverage. Also, maybe there's a cheaper way of doing some things. For instance, instead of individual tuition for the children, consider group tuition. So these are actually very practical tips."

Money Owl recently rolled out a series of financial resilience workshops, which are free and can be signed up on its website. Its financial literacy trainers - who are all certified financial planners - will go through some of these tips about debt management and where to get help as well.

The use of CPF

"Do not invest your CPF Special Account money. At Money Owl, we are quite firm on this because at 4 to 5 per cent risk free, it is not worth taking the risk in the markets. So keep your Special Account money and let it compound towards your retirement sum. The CPF Ordinary Account pays 2.5 per cent interest. And yes, if you do it correctly, you can get a higher long-term return but there are some conditions. You must invest in low-cost, globally diversified funds that do not time the market and you must be able to stay invested over the long term."

Funds in the Ordinary Account can be a buffer to pay your monthly mortgage during uncertain economic times like these.

"If you lose your job or suffer a pay cut, cash becomes very precious. And when cash becomes precious, you want to conserve cash for your daily expenses. So your CPF can come in useful, like an emergency fund, to pay your monthly mortgage. If there's an obvious risk of a job loss, it is not worthwhile chasing extra returns. You may be forced to liquidate at a loss if you need those funds to pay your mortgage.

"There is much more to financial management than just investing or getting a product. In fact, when it comes to financial wellness and peace of mind it is really best to start from a comprehensive approach."

