There’s a beautiful naivety to spending a couple of years in the workforce and deciding it’s not for you and it’s time to work towards opting out. Gen Z is the latest generation to stumble across the Fire – or Financial Independence, Retire Early – movement.

More than half already claim membership despite their limited years in the workforce. Devotees of the movement typically boast high savings and investing rates combined with a zealous dedication to frugality. And therein lies the problem.