The often-cited goal of having a US$1 million (S$1.4 million) retirement nest egg needs to be retired. Adjusted for inflation, it would take nearly US$1.9 million to have the same purchasing power today as in 1999, when the oldest of millennials were just turning 18.

Granted, US$1 million still sounds like a lofty sum to many, which could be why so many are nervous that they won’t reach the double-comma club by retirement.