The high costs of caring for your parents

Many parents under-estimate their own needs because they think they can continue working for as long as they want.

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How much does filial piety cost? Of course, you would say that the love and care that you shower on your parents are probably priceless. If you want to put a value on the monthly allowances that people usually give to their parents, the going rate now ranges from $200 to $1,000, depending on how much the children earn.

But that is just pocket money and is certainly not all the money that we will spend on supporting our parents. An HSBC survey showed that 84 per cent of Singaporeans will contribute and pay part, if not most, of their parents’ recurring costs such as living expenses and medical bills.

hile this figure exceeds the global average of 69 per cent, it trails behind families with a strong Chinese culture of filial piety, such as those in Hong Kong (94 per cent) and China (88 per cent). The regional survey polled workers aged 40 and above with parents likely to be in their 60s to 80s, if not older.

t looked at contributions from two groups – “mass” workers who earn US$30,000 to US$99,000, and “affluent” people earning more than US$100,000. The money Singaporeans spend on their parents is determined by how much they earn – almost half of those in the affluent group said they would pay for most expenses, while only 24 per cent of the mass group would consider paying a large part of the costs.

But the survey revealed some disconcerting trends on the adequacy of retirement planning as well as the financial prudence of Singaporeans, including those in higher-income families.

Many parents underestimate their needs in old age

The parents of about half of all Singapore workers polled say that they have some degree of difficulty in coping with retirement due to insufficient savings. These include parents of families with high-income earners. There is a reason why many people find themselves short of money in old age – they do not realise that even as they work, they have to ensure that they have saved enough to last them for another 20 to 30 years of their lives when they don’t work.

For instance, if you start working after graduation at about 25 and you work until 65, your 40 years of income must be able to pay for your expenses for 60 years, and that is just up to the age of 85.

If you live longer, you will need even more. Many people do not realise that their retirement years can be as long as their productive years, especially if they stop working earlier. This fact is supported by a separate HSBC survey on retirement, which found that only 33 per cent of working Singaporeans actively plan for retirement and old age.

The rest mainly focus on meeting near-term goals such as buying homes and cars or even splurging on overseas holidays.

The Peter Pan syndrome

Despite not having any plans for old age, 54 per cent of these same folks actually have the mistaken belief that they will automatically have “a comfortable retirement” in later years. Indeed, many young workers have a “Peter Pan” mentality – 66 per cent of them don’t see themselves as “old”, meaning they have never thought that they too will become old one day and thus have to stop working.

A third of them actually say that “they feel younger than their actual age”, which further boosts their confidence, thinking they can work for many more years. Hence, 25 per cent of these workers say it is better to “enjoy life now” than to save for retirement.

If such mindsets persist, the current generation of workers are likely to be worse off than their parents. To be fair to the parents, many fall into poverty in old age because financial planning and education were not as pervasive three or four decades ago as it is now.

Moreover, many retirement schemes in the old days were not as sophisticated and effective as the ones available today. So if the current young generation of workers also choose to ignore the importance of prudence and planning for their future, they have only themselves to blame if they have to continue working well into old age, even as their enlightened peers enjoy their golden years in comfort.

Lastly, Peter Pan is a fictitious fairy tale character who does not exist in real life – no one can work, be young and healthy forever.