The city where many rent as homes are too costly to buy

ZURICH – In any other country, Philip Skiba, a well-paid analyst working in the finance industry, might not hesitate to buy a home. But in the town where he lives, on the outskirts of Zurich, even the ugly houses, as he describes them, go for millions.

Last year, a simple, beige stucco home in his neighborhood went up for sale. The price: 7.5 million Swiss francs (about S$11.4 million).

“My first thought was, this is ridiculous; it’s almost an insult,” said Skiba, 41, who shares a rented apartment with his girlfriend. When the house sold several weeks later, it reinforced for him the reality of homeownership in Switzerland these days. Buying a single-family home anywhere near Zurich is not just a luxury.

“It’s beyond luxury,” Skiba said. “Two kids, a house, a garden, two cars – I don’t know anybody who has that.”

Switzerland’s 9 million residents are some of the wealthiest people on the planet – and they are mostly renters. Increasingly, even urban professionals here find themselves locked out of the real estate market. The average price for a studio apartment in Zurich is US$1.1 million, according to research company Wüest Partner. On a square-foot basis, Zurich is about 80 per cent more expensive than Paris.

At a time when young people in places like coastal California, New York and London cannot see a path to buying a home, Switzerland offers the world a glimpse of a post-ownership society.

Around 36 per cent of the Swiss own their homes or apartments, the lowest rate in the West and well below the 70 per cent average in the European Union and the 67 per cent in the United States. While many young Swiss people say they see positives in a lifetime of renting – mostly, avoiding the hassles and commitments of homeownership – at the same time, they admit feeling resentful that they don’t have a choice.

“I think most people in Switzerland still have a dream about a single-family house and a garden,” said Andreas Weber, 36, who works in Zurich. “It’s just not possible anymore.”

Weber is the managing director of Corefinanz, a mortgage brokerage, but he is a renter himself, living in an apartment a half-hour by train from central Zurich. “I’m not there yet,” he said of buying his own place. The average age of a first-time homebuyer in Switzerland is 48, 15 years older than in neighboring France.

In the United States and many other countries, homeownership is encouraged by the government and generally considered a rite of passage. In Switzerland, where the terrain is 70 per cent mountains and expensive real estate on limited buildable land has been the reality for generations, a lifetime of renting is not considered a personal failure or a shortcoming of the system.