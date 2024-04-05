Tenants may find lower rents for condo units as vacancies rise

The rental price gap between Housing Board flats and condos has narrowed substantially. Private rents have declined for over six months, while HDB rents have remained stable, and even reached new highs during the same period. This has resulted in a significant discrepancy in the market performance for both housing types.

If these trends continue, renting a private home may become more appealing than renting an HDB flat, especially if tenants are willing to compromise on space in exchange for the added privacy and comfort that a private home can offer.