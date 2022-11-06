Streetsmarts and sassiness: Arthur Kiong’s remarkable hoteliering journey

Far East Hospitality CEO proves it doesn’t take a degree to succeed in what you do

In mid-2002, the Western advertising world was abuzz about an audacious ad for the just-opened Ritz-Carlton Hotel in New York depicting the Statue of Liberty basking in a golden glow with both hands raised in exultation – apparently, at the prospect of the famed hospitality label re-entering the city.

After the 9/11 attacks on New York and elsewhere, the hotel, fearing the ad would reflect poor taste, sought to pull it from newspapers and magazines. One, though, somehow slipped through: in The New Yorker.

To the surprise of all, including some in the Ritz-Carlton’s corporate office who had expressed severe misgivings about the ad, it was seen as embodying American resilience. The New Yorker’s switchboard lit up with congratulatory calls. Later, in far off places such as Afghanistan, American soldiers would pin the ad on the walls of their bunks as a talisman.

Those who looked closely at the credits saw the ad agency involved was Sawyer Riley Compton. Below was the identity of the advertiser-supervisor: Arthur Kiong.

Turns out that the Mr Kiong involved was a Singaporean, a St Andrew’s School lad whose paper qualifications amounted to little more than a Shatec diploma certificate.

“Howard Shulze, the company president, felt that this ad was so brilliant,” recounts Mr Kiong, now chief executive of Far East Hospitality (FEH) Management in Singapore. “It just resonated, showing that America cannot be beat. The ad went on to win awards and I was promoted from vice-president of sales to a bigger responsibility.”

It is not uncommon that people stumble, or take odd turns, before finding their calling in life – if the attitude is right and you can absorb some early knocks.

Today, Mr Kiong, 62, runs a company that operates a combined portfolio of close to 16,500 rooms over 95 hotels and serviced residences in nine countries – Australia, Austria, Denmark, Germany, Hungary, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand and Singapore, with more in its development pipeline.

Yet, his remarkable journey in the hoteliering space began as a 17-year-old crushed by A-level results that were not good enough to earn him a place in the local universities. His school-teacher father told him that he could not afford an overseas education for the son.

While looking to do a course in hospitality management, he chanced upon a Singapore Broadcasting Corp ad for stage crew, and put up his hand, ending up doing a voice test which he seemed to have aced.

“Suddenly, there was a bit of a stir on the other side of the booth because they were surprised to see a Chinese boy who could pronounce ‘Thursday, the thirTeenth’ with a T” he recalls. “There were two young radio jocks then – William Xavier and myself – and I had 50 per cent market share!”

When the opportunity to move up to presenter opened up, he found his path blocked by a management reluctant to allow a man without a degree to do current affairs.

DBS Land was then looking for people to helm the management of the hotel it was building in Raffles City, and so sponsored the late Mr Pakir Singh’s early Shatec training programme in conjunction with Ecole Lausanne.

Mr Kiong went in.

The “Ecole” part of the curriculum, he says, bolstered his self-esteem a mite, until he realised that dozens more had been sponsored for the same diploma in addition to 30 graduands from hotel programmes in Cornell, Las Vegas and Hawaii, and eight sponsored scholars.

Serving coffee at the Westin Stamford and Plaza, as the hotel was then known, was a depressing experience for a man who’d enjoyed some public recognition in his media days. But assigned to be the greeter at the Prego Italian restaurant, the sassiness that would later become his trademark showed.

When local guests who could not be bothered to exchange greetings merely lifted two fingers to indicate table for two, he would return the gesture and say “Peace to you, too, brother!”

“Singaporeans feel people here tend to treat Caucasians better,” he says. “Fact is, this is because the Caucasians treat you better, too, and will say thank you. Naturally, you relate better with each other. We have to introspect.”

Th director of sales, an American, noticed his easy ways with guests and enlisted him into his department. Among his early tasks was to improve the music in the food and beverage outlets, and to improve the outlets’ sales.

At Kopitiam, he played the music of local talents, at Palm Grill it was light classical. And to then marketing director Jennie Chua, he suggested that the hotel could have taped messages, updated weekly, that alerted guests to what was interesting that week in the hotel and around town – a sort of in-house “Westin FM” channel. Hotel management liked what he had done.

“It taught me to volunteer for difficult assignments,” says Mr Kiong. “Funnily enough, my co-scholars didn’t seem to be much interested in doing all that.”

With his bond served out, Mr Kiong moved to the marketing communications department of Hyatt hotels, and the opportunity to launch the Grand Hyatt in Bali. The rival Sheraton in Nusa Dua had already opened.

Afraid that he’d be caught out for his lack of marketing knowledge, Mr Kiong went around with resignation letter in pocket. Then fate intervened. The start of the Gulf War wiped out travel, and hotel bookings. While rivals had run out of marketing budgets, his was still unspent and he used the fund to create customised tour brochures for wholesalers – with all the selling points done for them. Management thought he’d been incredibly strategic, and brave!

Such turns have constantly marked the life of Mr Kiong; later, as the Hyatt Singapore’s associate sales director, he was on the road in the United States when the recruitment company Russell Reynolds called his home, as this was pre-cellphone days.

As it happened, his wife had taken leave to tend to a sick pet and was there to receive the call. The hiring manager, based in Chicago, was looking for a director of sales for the Mandarin in Hong Kong. Oddly, there was no entertainment scheduled that evening, so Mr Kiong happened to be in his San Francisco hotel room when his wife called to convey this. Even more incredibly, Chicago was where Mr Kiong was headed the next day!

“It was difficult not to be religious after such experiences,” says Mr Kiong, who is a Christian. “Such things have happened to me a lot. Perhaps, I have been given this opportunity for a purpose – to help others that come after me, to be given hope and opportunity. I believe the hotel industry does have a place, especially for those who are less academically inclined. Not everyone is cut out to be a doctor, lawyer or banker.”

At the time, the Mandarin Hong Kong was a wheezy establishment compared with the spiffy new Grand Hyatt. Nevertheless, the Singaporean-led team beat the Hyatt in revenue per available room. It did so, he says, by getting his team to sign on to pre-agreed targets. An early win was the Bank of America account. While he’d picked up some Cantonese, he never showed it, sticking to English in negotiations – the “Singapore premium”.

Back in Singapore, Mr Kiong worked briefly for the convention business of Tour East as a conference organiser until the opening of the Ritz-Carlton in 1995 gave him his dream job – director of marketing. Again, it was all a matter of circumstance.

Unbeknownst to him, his wife had sent his resume to the company headquarters in Atlanta and he’d been offered the job of No. 2 in marketing – the top post going to an American. But the person originally picked for the job chose not to go, and another was picked, and he was to arrive only a day before a key presentation to the property’s owners – the Pontiac Land family, Singapore Airlines and Kajima Corp.

Just to be on the safe side, Mr Kiong had prepared some slides for his incoming superior. Ritz-Carlton bosses asked him to do the presentation instead of the newbie head.

Mr Kiong, a former infantry officer and Officer Cadet School instructor, says he used army training – appreciation of the situation, terrain, relative balance of strength and combat power – as he presented to the board.

After he’d finished, the board demanded to know the cost to the company of the expat manager, including his 401K benefits.

What does the Chinese boy do, asked one. Director of sales, came the reply.

“Take the Chinese boy for marketing director,” came the instructions.

After five years in the job, the group offered him the New York opportunity – and thus, the Statue of Liberty ad.

After a second stint in Hong Kong, this time with The Peninsula, Mr Kiong returned to Singapore after he was tapped by Mr Philip Ng of Far East, who was setting up a hotels division. And he has stayed home since.

While the mid-tier properties Mr Kiong currently runs might appear a world apart from the Ritz-Carltons of the world that brought him global notice, Mr Kiong say he is motivated by the urge to give back, and to be involved in something enduring.

“The American style of hospitality is to be engaging, the Thais tend to be subservient. While Singapore has the world’s best airline and airport, the luxury space is taken up by the big brands. We had the opportunity to define something that is Singapore-inspired,” he says. “Philip is also very inspiring.”

In his view, Singapore-inspired hospitality provides comfort without excess, is attentive without being pretentious, aesthetic but not ostentatious, and relevant – with a touch of elegance.

In short, he says, home-grown and world-class.

I offered the comment that the multiplicity of brands in his fold gave me whiplash; Quincy, Oasia, Rendezvous, Village…

Mr Kiong explains that this is part of an “inch-wide, mile-deep” strategy. The mid-tier, he says, is a spectrum and unlike the times when an American would instinctively look for the Hilton brand or a Japanese for Nikko, modern travellers tend to look for the hottest and newest places.

“We are marketing through psychographics, which is what you like and what you prefer and the different brands represent different psychographics,” he says. “Call it different strokes, for different folks.”

Oasia, for instance, is for the wellness-conscious traveller. Quincy hotels are for the non-conformists, for instance, millennials who demand to know why they cannot get breakfast at noon.

On Sentosa Island, where it has more than 1,000 keys, as rooms are called in the trade, there is the Village brand for families, the Outpost for couples, the Oasia Resort for the wellness-conscious and the Barracks for heritage aficionados and whose staff includes a military veteran who served as a cadet when the British occupied the place.

A glance at TripAdvisor’s list of Top 25 highest rated stays for Singapore hotels showed the Barracks in second place, the Quincy at No. 4 and Oasia Hotel Novena at No. 11.

With the phenomenon of “revenge travel” manifesting and the Chinese and Japanese markets likely to soon rebound as Covid-19 related restrictions ease, the sector is poised for a good run. While Far East Hospitality Management does not itself own the hotels, it gets a management fee and an incentive fee related to performance.

Still even as it is seeking to expand its presence in China, Japan and nearer home, along Malaysia’s western seaboard, it has no properties in Indonesia, or in the big Thai tourism market – “can’t chase too many cats at once”, he says. By 2025, FEH should have 25,000 rooms in its fold – a 50 per cent expansion.

As first vice-president of the Singapore Hotel Association, in addition to his FEH responsibilities, Mr Kiong has plenty on his hands – among the challenges he has to face down as both hotel operator and industry planner are developments such as the metaverse (already, young Japanese hooked on virtual reality are travelling less), coping with the chronic labour shortages, and adopting technology in pragmatic ways.

That should see him rooted in Singapore for the conceivable future. Certainly, his wife no longer sends out his resumes unsolicited, and has turned to baking instead.

Too bad his father, who died in 1994, did not live to see his son get that golden glow in his career – should he have perhaps he, too, might have raised both hands in exultation.