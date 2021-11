Never mind the folly of youth, finance executive Srihari Sikhakollu reckons youngsters have great advantages when it comes to investing - a greater risk appetite, a longer period to build up a portfolio, and time on their side if something goes wrong.

"The amount does not matter; building the habit is more important, as well as educating yourself on the opportunities available," says Mr Sikhakollu, chief executive of digital remittance platform eRemit Singapore.