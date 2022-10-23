SSB, T-bill and fixed deposits: How to maximise your savings with low-risk tools

Ms Denise Lim started looking into investing early this year, amid inflation fears. The 27-year-old project manager wanted to find a way to keep up with the rising cost of living by making her money work harder, instead of relying on just her salary.

“Before that, I didn’t quite understand or feel the impact of inflation. But once I started to read about it, I couldn’t stop noticing how my daily necessities – from food to transport – are becoming more expensive,” says Ms Lim.

“I’m afraid that it will get worse. There’s not much I can do about my income because salary increments only happen once a year.”

Her fears reflect widespread sentiment. The latest Singapore Index of Inflation Expectations report released on Monday found that in September, Singaporeans expected headline inflation for the year ahead to be 4.6 per cent – up from 3.9 per cent in June.

The September figure is an 11-year high; The last time it polled at 4.6 per cent was in December 2011. In contrast, the third-quarter average for the years in between (2012 to 2021) was 3.18 per cent, says the report.

Published jointly by DBS and Singapore Management University, it polled 500 randomly selected individuals who represent a cross-section of Singaporean households.

It notes that Singaporeans surveyed also feel that they will have to fork out more because of rising prices, even if they cut back on spending.