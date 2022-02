SINGAPORE - This is not another sad story of a victim scammed out of his hard-earned cash but an incredible payback tale of how a young Singapore woman rallied an online campaign to get back at the kind of fraudsters who cheated her out of her life savings.

Instead of wallowing in depression after losing $80,000, the 34-year-old digital content creator turned her agony into strength and built an anti-scam website to warn potential victims of the dangers posed by online crooks.