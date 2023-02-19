Some workers see silver linings in layoffs

Employment status: laid off and loving it. That’s the mood of a small but vocal group of employees caught in the job cuts roiling firms from Wall Street to Silicon Valley.

Getting fired is normally one of the biggest crises of a worker’s career. But the strange incongruity of today’s job market – where the unemployment rate in the United States fell to its lowest level since 1969 in January, even as tens of thousands of people were laid off from big tech companies such as Google, Microsoft and Amazon – is making it easier for employees who find themselves out of work.