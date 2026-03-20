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Sept 17 InvestMe event: Smarter Ways to Manage Your Money

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Our panel will dive into some smart money management tips, with advice on how to spend and borrow wisely. 

Our panel will dive into some smart money management tips, with advice on how to spend and borrow wisely. 

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Tan Ooi Boon

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Do you live pay cheque by pay cheque?

Every month you worry about making ends meet.

Money does not seem enough.

But what if I told you that you could stretch your every dollar by being savvy about how you spend and borrow.

Our panel will dive into some smart money management tips, with advice on how to spend and borrow wisely. 

To make money work for you over time, one also needs to invest early, no matter how small the amount invested.

We will weigh in on the debate over investing early and regularly.

Is it about time in the markets or timing the markets?

About the event

Date: Thursday, Sept 17, 2026, 7pm to 8.30pm
Topic: Smarter ways to manage your money
Speakers: Chor Khieng Yuit, ST Senior Correspondent, Tan Huey Min, general manager of Credit Counselling Singapore and Leon Loh, financial services consultant at Gen Finanical Advisory

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.