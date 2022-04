I have been trying to stay safe for the past two years, but eventually I caught the bug - no, not Covid-19, but the travel bug. So last month I went on a two-week vacation to the United States with my boyfriend.

Not having travelled for so long, we were in the mood to splurge a little more and did not set a holiday budget. But we wanted to spend smartly and conscientiously, logging our expenditures as we went.