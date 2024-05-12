Smart devices have taken over our lives, and we’re okay with it

SINGAPORE - I couldn’t find my ring while in a hotel room on vacation and had a minor panic attack. And no, it wasn’t some kind of family heirloom. It wasn’t even a diamond ring.
It was my health and fitness tracker, and it is the one thing I always have with me. Not my phone, not my wallet, but this strip of metal and plastic, in the form of an easy-to-wear ring. It’s quite the hottest thing among fitness enthusiasts and those who aspire to be healthier, as it not only tracks sleep quality, blood oxygen and stress levels, but also allows users to keep track of how they’re doing compared with their friends.
Since a beloved friend gave it to me as a present about a year ago, it’s hardly left my finger. The Oura ring’s application is the first thing I check when I wake up in the morning, and it gently nudges me when it’s time to go to bed. And nothing makes me feel more well rested and energised than having the app tell me that I’ve had enough sleep of a decent quality. I exercise when it tells me I need to, brace myself for illness when it tells me my temperature is abnormal, and compare my daily sleep and activity with that of my friends. In short, my ring gives me a complete physical picture of myself.
So when I couldn’t find the ring, I turned the room upside down until I found it. In that moment, I truly realised just how entangled I had become with the technology in my life.
And it’s not just the health trackers – tech runs our entire lives. It has made our everyday living so convenient, we literally never have to lift a finger except to tap on our phones.
I still remember the first time I visited a friend’s new apartment. I was so impressed when he uttered a simple command and the blinds lifted, while the lights, air-conditioning and music switched on automatically. I remember him joking that he didn’t even remember where the switches in his home were.
I chuckle at the memory of two slightly older friends and the confusion on their faces when they tried to switch off the lamp in my room, only to realise it didn’t have a button. It’s voice-controlled and automatically switches on and off based on the time.
It seems that many of my peers are equally hooked on various smart gadgets. Take the data collected by the Oura ring – my friends and I often discuss our statistics, which have even become a central conversation topic at dinner parties.
But the gadget can be quite invasive too. For example, I found out that a friend is planning to run his first marathon not because the topic came up organically, but because I asked why his data had been so consistently optimal for the past month. He was a bit surprised at the question, and admitted he hadn’t realised just how much information was out there.
The app has a social tab where users can add friends, form groups and keep an eye on their friends’ overall energy levels, sleep quality and activity scores. So your sleeping in on a Tuesday is out there for all your friends to see.
And while our experiences have been pretty tame, some of the horror stories I’ve read online border on the terrifying.
I remember reading a story a few years ago, of a couple in the US who had their private conversations recorded by Amazon’s digital assistant Alexa and sent to a contact without them realising it. That story sparked hundreds of other stories on platforms like Reddit – and some of them are downright frightening.
We might never divulge our personal information to even those closest to us, yet we welcome cameras, sensors and habit trackers into the most intimate spaces in our homes – the information we’re willing to share with a lump of metal and plastic seems endless. Personally, all my appliances probably know the ins and outs of my life even more than my parents or those who live with me do.
Sounds scary, and many older colleagues and family members have expressed alarm at just how unafraid my generation seems to be of the data that we’re simply allowing companies to collect from us.
Frankly, we could do with a little bit of suspicion, I think.
We have let our guard down so much, but we don’t know what the data we’re sharing is used for. At the very least, we know that it’s already being bought and sold by companies for advertisement targeting, but do we really know what else it’s being used for?
When doing research for this piece, I found dozens of stories with titles along the lines of “Smart tech has taken over our lives” and “Does technology control our lives”. It seems we are aware of just how dystopian this world driven by tech can get, and yet, I’m willing to bet that no one is about to throw their smart TV or Apple Watch away.
Technology has made our lives so much easier in so many ways, but can we still live without it? Do we even want to?
During that aforementioned hotel stay, I remember a little moment on my first night when I felt a twinge of annoyance that I had to get out of bed to switch off the desk light.
Technology has gradually and innocuously seeped into every crevice of our daily lives – we cannot deny this. But nothing comes without a cost, and tech is no different, whether we’re talking about cost of access or the data we’re giving away so freely. The price we’ve already had to pay when it comes to our mental health has been widely discussed.
Take mobile phones: Studies have shown that excessive cellphone use results in higher anxiety, depression and loneliness. And we’re not even talking about the negative impact on our physical health, from how such tech has affected our vision to how it has irreversibly changed the posture and physical fitness of an entire generation.
In just a decade, the world and the way we live in it has changed dramatically, and there’s no going back.
Just to see if I could, I tried to go a week without using any smart tech.
On the very first morning, I woke up to the alarm I had manually set the night before, not the time recommended by my sleep apps. I’m slightly ashamed to admit that I just felt so much more tired than usual, and with no reference on the quality of my sleep, there was no data to inform me whether the fatigue was real or imagined.
That first morning after I deactivated my various smart devices, the light in my room didn’t come on at the usual time, the air purifier stayed on night mode and the fan did not switch on. The coffee that I usually sip slowly, knowing the mug would keep it at the exact temperature I like it, got cold.
I barely got through that first day. But as the week progressed, I acclimatised and found that other than the data from my fitness tracker, I didn’t really miss most of the devices I’d grown used to.
Reflecting on the week, I have come to the conclusion that the problem with getting so used to tech is that we’ve stopped thinking about it. It’s magicked away all the troublesome little tasks in our lives, and we’ve forgotten that they existed.
I can’t argue with the fact that tech has greatly improved our lives, and there is no reason we shouldn’t enjoy it if we can, but for me, I try to be a little less reliant on it.
A friend who also lived by the data from his health-tracker ring told me a while back that he felt more tired when looking at the information, and has since stopped wearing it. While I can completely see where he’s coming from, I’m not likely to go down that same path.
Instead, I listen to my body and go to sleep when I’m tired, exercise when I feel sluggish, and check the data only if I am training for something or want to optimise my sleep during an abnormally busy period.
To me, it is not about cutting tech out of my life, because let’s face it, that’s unrealistic. Instead, I try to be more aware of what data my devices are collecting, and more importantly, aware of how reliant I’m becoming on the tech.
I like to think that I use technology to improve aspects of my life, but I don’t rely on it or blindly let it shape my habits and decisions. I’ll make my choices, and tech can help me make better decisions, but it won’t choose for me.
Tech has become a prominent part of our lives, but to answer the question of whether it will take over, I think it can’t – unless we let it.