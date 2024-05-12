Smart devices have taken over our lives, and we’re okay with it

SINGAPORE - I couldn’t find my ring while in a hotel room on vacation and had a minor panic attack. And no, it wasn’t some kind of family heirloom. It wasn’t even a diamond ring.

It was my health and fitness tracker, and it is the one thing I always have with me. Not my phone, not my wallet, but this strip of metal and plastic, in the form of an easy-to-wear ring. It’s quite the hottest thing among fitness enthusiasts and those who aspire to be healthier, as it not only tracks sleep quality, blood oxygen and stress levels, but also allows users to keep track of how they’re doing compared with their friends.

Since a beloved friend gave it to me as a present about a year ago, it’s hardly left my finger. The Oura ring’s application is the first thing I check when I wake up in the morning, and it gently nudges me when it’s time to go to bed. And nothing makes me feel more well rested and energised than having the app tell me that I’ve had enough sleep of a decent quality. I exercise when it tells me I need to, brace myself for illness when it tells me my temperature is abnormal, and compare my daily sleep and activity with that of my friends. In short, my ring gives me a complete physical picture of myself.

So when I couldn’t find the ring, I turned the room upside down until I found it. In that moment, I truly realised just how entangled I had become with the technology in my life.

And it’s not just the health trackers – tech runs our entire lives. It has made our everyday living so convenient, we literally never have to lift a finger except to tap on our phones.

I still remember the first time I visited a friend’s new apartment. I was so impressed when he uttered a simple command and the blinds lifted, while the lights, air-conditioning and music switched on automatically. I remember him joking that he didn’t even remember where the switches in his home were.

I chuckle at the memory of two slightly older friends and the confusion on their faces when they tried to switch off the lamp in my room, only to realise it didn’t have a button. It’s voice-controlled and automatically switches on and off based on the time.

It seems that many of my peers are equally hooked on various smart gadgets. Take the data collected by the Oura ring – my friends and I often discuss our statistics, which have even become a central conversation topic at dinner parties.

But the gadget can be quite invasive too. For example, I found out that a friend is planning to run his first marathon not because the topic came up organically, but because I asked why his data had been so consistently optimal for the past month. He was a bit surprised at the question, and admitted he hadn’t realised just how much information was out there.

The app has a social tab where users can add friends, form groups and keep an eye on their friends’ overall energy levels, sleep quality and activity scores. So your sleeping in on a Tuesday is out there for all your friends to see.

And while our experiences have been pretty tame, some of the horror stories I’ve read online border on the terrifying.

I remember reading a story a few years ago, of a couple in the US who had their private conversations recorded by Amazon’s digital assistant Alexa and sent to a contact without them realising it. That story sparked hundreds of other stories on platforms like Reddit – and some of them are downright frightening.

We might never divulge our personal information to even those closest to us, yet we welcome cameras, sensors and habit trackers into the most intimate spaces in our homes – the information we’re willing to share with a lump of metal and plastic seems endless. Personally, all my appliances probably know the ins and outs of my life even more than my parents or those who live with me do.