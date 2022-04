SINGAPORE - Imagine that you and your siblings receive a decent sum of money from your parents and you decide to invest in a property, hoping it will provide a decent return for everyone's retirement later.

Out of convenience, the unit is registered under one owner but everyone chips in to help pay the mortgage. It all seems to be going well until one day, the sole registered owner claims that the whole property belongs to him alone, much to the consternation of the rest of the family.