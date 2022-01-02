She's building Singlife with Aviva into the next big financial services platform

SINGAPORE - Since the Asian financial crisis, when Singapore pushed its banks to consolidate, the Republic has been familiar with seeing lenders look for merger partners. More recently, parts of the ANZ consumer franchise in several markets, including Singapore, were bought by local giant DBS Group Holdings.

Consolidation in the insurance industry, though, has been rare. So, when home-grown insurtech start-up SingLife announced it was taking a 75 per cent stake in the local operations of British giant Aviva, there was more than ordinary excitement over the $3.2 billion deal, the largest in the insurance space on the island.