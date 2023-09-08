Scammers are using AI to create fake voice and photos to cheat

Computer-generated children’s voices so realistic they fool their own parents. Masks created with photos from social media that can penetrate a system protected by face ID. They sound like the stuff of science fiction, but these techniques are already available to criminals preying on everyday consumers.

The proliferation of scam tech has alarmed regulators, police and people at the highest levels of the financial industry. Artificial intelligence in particular is being used to “turbocharge” fraud, US Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan warned recently, calling for increased vigilance from law enforcement.

Even before AI broke loose and became available to anyone with an internet connection, the world was struggling to contain an explosion in financial fraud. In the US alone, consumers lost almost US$8.8 billion in 2022, up 44 per cent from 2021, despite record investment in detection and prevention.

Financial crime experts at major banks, including Wells Fargo & Co. and Deutsche Bank AG, say the fraud boom on the horizon is one of the biggest threats facing their industry. On top of paying the cost of fighting scams, the financial industry risks losing the faith of burned customers. “It’s an arms race,” says Mr James Roberts, who heads up fraud management at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the country’s biggest bank. “It would be a stretch to say that we’re winning.”

Scammers use data that you post online

The AI explosion offers not only new tools but also the potential for life-changing financial loss. And the increased sophistication and novelty of the technology mean that everyone, not just the credulous, is a potential victim.

Some of Mr Roberts’ team of more than 500 spend their days eavesdropping on cons to hear firsthand how AI is reshaping their battle. A fake request for money from a loved one isn’t new. But now parents get calls that clone their child’s voice with AI to sound indistinguishable from the real thing. These tricks, known as social engineering scams, tend to have the highest hit rates and generate some of the quickest returns for fraudsters.

Cloning a person’s voice is increasingly easy. Once a scammer downloads a short sample from an audio clip from someone’s social media or voicemail message–it can be as short as 30 seconds–they can use AI voice-synthesizing tools readily available online to create the content they need.

Public social media accounts make it easy to figure out who a person’s relatives and friends are, not to mention where they live and work and other vital information. Bank bosses stress that scammers, running their operations like businesses, are prepared to be patient, sometimes planning attacks for months.

How banks try to detect scams

To give a sense of the challenge facing banks, Mr Roberts says right now Commonwealth Bank of Australia is tracking about 85 million events a day through a network of surveillance tools. That’s in a country with a population of just 26 million.

The industry hopes to fight back by educating consumers about the risks and increasing investment in defensive technology. New software alerts the bank when customers use their computer mouse in an unusual way during a transaction–a red flag for a possible scam. Anything suspicious, including the destination of an order and how the purchase is processed, can alert staff in as few as 30 milli­seconds, allowing them to block the transaction.

At Deutsche Bank, computer engineers have recently rebuilt their suspicious transaction detection system­–called Black Forest–using the latest natural language processing models, according to Mr Thomas Graf, a senior machine learning engineer there. The tool looks at transaction criteria such as volume, currency and destination and automatically learns from reams of data which patterns suggest fraud.

The model can be used on both retail and corporate transactions and has already unearthed several cases, including one involving organized crime, money laundering and tax evasion.

Wells Fargo has overhauled tech systems to counter the risk of AI-generated videos and voices. But the system needs to keep evolving to keep up with the criminals who try to find a workaround.