Ponzi schemes usually leave victims penniless but a woman who fell for one scam knew exactly where some of her “stolen” money ended up: safe and sound in a DBS Bank account that had over US$10 million (S$13.5 million).

That account belongs to, not the scammer, but a French couple, who like her, were also unwitting participants of the fake investment scam. But the couple, who went in two years earlier than her, were lucky and cashed out before the scam was exposed.