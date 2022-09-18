Savvy professional helped others but failed to plan for himself

SINGAPORE - You would assume that a high-income professional in the corporate sector adept at preparing complex documents for clients would apply the same diligence to his own affairs.

But sadly, this was not the case for such a retiree here. The man entered a comfortable retirement around 20 years ago but failed to demonstrate much professional acumen in making plans, preferring to live day by day and leaving important life decision undone – much like many people who procrastinate until the final day.