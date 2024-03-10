In The Money

Rights issue, bonus shares: What investors need to do when corporate actions are announced

This regular column addresses readers’ investing issues

Corporate actions are actions taken by listed companies that typically have some impact on shareholders. PHOTO: ST FILE
Lee Su Shyan
Associate Editor & Senior Columnist
Updated
Mar 10, 2024, 05:46 AM
Published
Mar 10, 2024, 05:00 AM
Corporate actions are actions taken by listed companies that typically have some impact on shareholders. They can be either mandatory or voluntary. Some common corporate actions include dividends, dividend reinvestments, rights issues and share buybacks.

Phillip Securities principal investment specialist Kelwin Li says companies can raise funds in a few ways. They can either borrow from the bank or issue debt securities like corporate bonds and warrants. However, a company may not wish to issue debt. Other methods of raising money from existing shareholders are through placement or rights issues.

