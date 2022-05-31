Travelling with purpose and being your own boss: What retirement could look like for millennials

With Singaporeans expected to lead longer and healthier lives, there is an opportunity for many to live differently in their retirement years.

Indeed, millennials in the prime of your careers today will be planning for a retirement that is very different from your parents.

This could mean travelling to far-flung locations to immerse yourselves into a new culture, or turning a life-long passion into a full-time enterprise that not only turns a profit, but also makes a positive impact on the community.

Simply put, retirement for millennials is not really about slowing down and taking a backseat in life. Neither does it have to start strictly after the official retirement age of 65; it can begin anytime you are ready. If anything, retirement simply represents a step forward into a new exciting chapter of your lives.

But to do so, you will need to be healthy to engage in these pursuits, while ensuring sufficient income to maintain your current standard of living or pursue your dreams.

While there are many ways to build up your income and take care of your health, one solution that Prudential launched recently is PRUVantage RetireCare.

This investment-linked policy is structured to empower you to supplement your medical expenses1 during retirement while investing to grow your retirement nest – so that you can enjoy your golden years with an uninterrupted income stream.