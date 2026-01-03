Many retirees file claims against financial institutions annually after they buy products that cause them to lose their savings.

Those who want to but don’t know how to plan for a retirement income should make a trip to the Central Provident Fund Board first because doing so can save them from buying unsuitable private products that can end in losses.

