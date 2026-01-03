Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

Retirees should consider CPF LIFE first to avoid investing in unsuitable products

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Many retirees file claims against financial institutions annually after they buy products that cause them to lose their savings.

Many retirees file claims against financial institutions annually after they buy products that cause them to lose their savings.

PHOTO: FIDREC

avatar-alt

Tan Ooi Boon

Follow topic:

Those who want to but don’t know how to plan for a retirement income should make a trip to the Central Provident Fund Board first because doing so can save them from buying unsuitable private products that can end in losses.

On average, a few hundred people will end up filing claims against financial institutions annually after they buy risky investments that cause them to lose their savings.

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.