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May 16 InvestMe event: Retire With More Money

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The key to achieving financial freedom does not just depend on how much you earn or how much you have, but your ability to pay for all your expenses for as long as you live

The key to achieving financial freedom does not just depend on how much you earn or how much you have, but your ability to pay for all your expenses for as long as you live

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Tan Ooi Boon

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Retirement planning is not as tough as you think if you know the simple rules on how you can aim to be financially free.

Many people simply chase for a fixed sum, such as $600,000, which they think is sufficient to fund their preferred lifestyles but a simple calculation will tell you that life is not so simple.

The key to achieving financial freedom does not just depend on how much you earn or how much you have, but your ability to pay for all your expenses for as long as you live.

The good news is that if you know what you need and you start planning for it, you can be financially free without having the need to accumulate a large sum of savings. There will always be speed bumps in your journey of life but knowing how to manage these obstacles will make you become financially free earlier. 

About the event

Date: Saturday, May 16, 2026, 10.30am to 12.30pm
Topic: Retire With More Money
Speaker: Tan Ooi Boon, The Straits Times Invest Editor

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.