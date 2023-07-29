Renting in Singapore: The cost of independence

SINGAPORE – Few things will make you feel as much like a real adult – and realise just how expensive living on your own is – as dealing with your first major plumbing emergency.

I still think of that night, just a couple of months into renting my first home, when my plumbing exploded and took some of my brash confidence along with it.

It was late, maybe 11pm, it had been a long day and all I wanted was a nice shower before I settled down for the evening, but that was not to be. I will spare you the gory details, but let’s just say that as the saying goes, it hit the fan, figuratively, and the floor, literally.

Frantically googling 24-hour plumbing services, I needed the bathrooms fixed – stat. Two plumbers (and a huge, disgusting mess) later, the bills were in the hundreds, and I was realising just how woefully unprepared I (and my bank account) was for adulthood.

But, of course, I should have known that renting a home would come with some challenges, ones I perhaps could have planned better for, especially as I take steps further into adulthood.

Why do this to myself, I sometimes ask. Usually right after I have to pay rent and see a sizeable chunk of my hard-earned salary disappearing from my bank account.

Here’s my thought process, and one many of my peers seem to share: Entering the property market as a young person in Singapore is daunting.

The thought of a major financial liability in the form of a mortgage is terrifying, and for many of us, a piece of property here feels out of reach financially.

And, of course, there is also the opportunity cost of tying oneself down to such a major commitment.

And it seems I’m not alone. Many of my peers also value the mobility and relative financial freedom that keeping mortgage-free allows them, especially considering just how expensive property can be.

Whether it is the option to live and work abroad or having the disposable income to invest in other things, both financial or experiential, such as travelling, priorities have shifted away from home ownership.

But this doesn’t mean that young people are living in their parents’ homes forever, either.

Enter the also ridiculously expensive but slightly less unattainable rental market.

To be fair, young professionals renting homes shouldn’t be too much of a surprise – it’s not unlike in many other major cities such as New York, Hong Kong or London.

While it is still far from the norm here, a good proportion of my peers have moved out of their parents’ homes and are renting apartments across the island.