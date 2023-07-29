Renting in Singapore: The cost of independence

SINGAPORE – Few things will make you feel as much like a real adult – and realise just how expensive living on your own is – as dealing with your first major plumbing emergency.
I still think of that night, just a couple of months into renting my first home, when my plumbing exploded and took some of my brash confidence along with it.
It was late, maybe 11pm, it had been a long day and all I wanted was a nice shower before I settled down for the evening, but that was not to be. I will spare you the gory details, but let’s just say that as the saying goes, it hit the fan, figuratively, and the floor, literally.
Frantically googling 24-hour plumbing services, I needed the bathrooms fixed – stat. Two plumbers (and a huge, disgusting mess) later, the bills were in the hundreds, and I was realising just how woefully unprepared I (and my bank account) was for adulthood.
But, of course, I should have known that renting a home would come with some challenges, ones I perhaps could have planned better for, especially as I take steps further into adulthood.
Why do this to myself, I sometimes ask. Usually right after I have to pay rent and see a sizeable chunk of my hard-earned salary disappearing from my bank account.
Here’s my thought process, and one many of my peers seem to share: Entering the property market as a young person in Singapore is daunting.
The thought of a major financial liability in the form of a mortgage is terrifying, and for many of us, a piece of property here feels out of reach financially.
And, of course, there is also the opportunity cost of tying oneself down to such a major commitment.
And it seems I’m not alone. Many of my peers also value the mobility and relative financial freedom that keeping mortgage-free allows them, especially considering just how expensive property can be.
Whether it is the option to live and work abroad or having the disposable income to invest in other things, both financial or experiential, such as travelling, priorities have shifted away from home ownership.
But this doesn’t mean that young people are living in their parents’ homes forever, either.
Enter the also ridiculously expensive but slightly less unattainable rental market.
To be fair, young professionals renting homes shouldn’t be too much of a surprise – it’s not unlike in many other major cities such as New York, Hong Kong or London.
While it is still far from the norm here, a good proportion of my peers have moved out of their parents’ homes and are renting apartments across the island.
As with young Singaporean couples who have been able to buy their own Build-To-Order flats, unmarried professionals also desire the same independence. In a market where HDB flats can cost over $1 million, many feel that renting is their best option.
Speaking to my peers, many of whom are young professionals in their late 20s or early to mid-30s, I realised just how many individuals, whether they rent or not, crave such independence.
The price spectrum is also highly varied: Some rent a single room in a flat, others a studio apartment in a condominium. But regardless of where they are renting, the reason for doing so is similar.
And while many are working towards buying their own homes, a handful said their priority is to be able to follow opportunity wherever it may take them, and renting allows them the flexibility to chase their dreams.
I took the plunge almost a year ago.
And I love it. From hosting friends on a Tuesday night without worrying about bothering my parents to being able to decide what kind of glasses I wanted to serve them drinks in, that bit of space I can call my own is truly special.
And I’ve had to learn some valuable lessons along the way too. Aside from getting used to looking after all my own daily needs (and not having home-cooked meals), this journey has forced me to re-evaluate my finances and learn more about how I need to plan better for my future.
Before making the decision to rent, I took a long, hard look at my finances.
And while there is no shortage of financial planning guides and advice out there – from making sure your rent is no more than 30 per cent of your monthly pay to ensuring you always have at least three months of pay in reserve – I needed to figure out if renting would add to or subtract from my life.
And more importantly, I needed to figure out what, if any, lifestyle changes I needed to make to afford rent comfortably with a decent margin of my salary left over to save.
For example, during the month of the toilet explosion, I watched my finances like a hawk, checking my bank balance obsessively despite knowing the numbers weren’t going to change for another couple of weeks.
From cutting back on leisure travel to reducing spending on non-essentials, I’ve found myself unconsciously tightening my spending across the board, and being a lot more careful about purchases I would previously make with little thought.
Of course, as with any major life decisions, there were some pitfalls and costs I failed to consider, from those expensive one-time plumbing emergencies to the more predictable costs of things like groceries, air-conditioning maintenance and electrical work.
Moving out of my family home means being responsible for my own finances, health and even schedule, and while liberating in some ways, it has also driven the need for good planning into sharp focus.
I would describe renting and living on my own as a test drive of independent adulthood, and all its challenges. And while I recognise that it is in many ways a privilege to be able to do so, the past year has also presented many challenges.
And in the process, I’ve discovered much about myself and adulthood.
It is not merely the act of moving out. Many of us lived away from our parents in university or when studying abroad, but doing so as an adult is a whole different ball game.
All of a sudden, life is an administrative minefield, and every decision requires so much more planning.
A question I get often, particularly from the older generation, is: “Why are you wasting money? If you take your rental money and put it towards a mortgage, you can buy a house.”
The sentiment is true in many ways, but the one thing I’ve learnt is that for many of us, we’re buying a slice of freedom and independence – one that is expensive, and perhaps not necessary, but one that provides a stepping stone towards learning about and shaping a life that we see ourselves leading.
This is not to say that we are not looking at some point in our lives to buy our own property, whether for investment or to live in, home ownership is definitely still a dream for many of us.
But independent living is buying us an education in life that no classroom will ever offer.
Now, every time I go to the bathroom in my own (albeit rented) home, I remember the importance of financial planning. And above all, I am reminded of just how lucky I am to have the opportunity to have a little bit of space to call my own, especially here in Singapore.