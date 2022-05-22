The first time I invested a four-digit sum was in mid-2019, a year after I started working full-time.
I had read online about the cryptocurrency token XRP and was hoodwinked by numerous comments vouching that it was "heading to the moon".
The first time I invested a four-digit sum was in mid-2019, a year after I started working full-time.
I had read online about the cryptocurrency token XRP and was hoodwinked by numerous comments vouching that it was "heading to the moon".
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on May 22, 2022, with the headline Reduce risks of incurring large investment losses. Subscribe