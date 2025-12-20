Put the Bank of Mum and Dad in order before helping kids get on the private property ladder

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

More parents are chipping in to help their children buy their first homes for fear that they are being priced out of the property market.

SINGAPORE – More parents are stepping in to help their children climb the private property ladder, with real estate agents reporting a rise in young couples turning up at new condominium launches backed by parents ready to provide financial firepower.

Rising property prices and what private bankers call a once-in-a-generation wealth transfer are reshaping home ownership strategies of many families, with parents and even grandparents channelling savings to help younger buyers secure private homes.