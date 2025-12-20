Straitstimes.com header logo

Put the Bank of Mum and Dad in order before helping kids get on the private property ladder

More parents are chipping in to help their children buy their first homes for fear that they are being priced out of the property market.

Angela Tan

  • Rising property costs and wealth transfer see parents increasingly helping children buy private property, offering gifts or loans for downpayments.
  • Property cooling measures and longer public housing MOP periods push affluent parents to directly fund private property purchases for their children.
  • Experts advise clear communication, legal safeguards like trusts or documented loans, and assessing personal wealth goals before assisting children.

SINGAPORE – More parents are stepping in to help their children climb the private property ladder, with real estate agents reporting a rise in young couples turning up at new condominium launches backed by parents ready to provide financial firepower.

Rising property prices and what private bankers call a once-in-a-generation wealth transfer are reshaping home ownership strategies of many families, with parents and even grandparents channelling savings to help younger buyers secure private homes.

