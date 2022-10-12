Why a career break means you should start thinking about your retirement plan

In contrast, only half of the people who are unprepared for retirement had investments, while 36 per cent had taken up insurance.

When it comes to funding for retirement, many Singaporeans depend primarily on their Central Provident Fund (CPF) and bank savings.

For instance, more than seven in 10 respondents listed CPF savings as their top source of retirement income.

“Putting your money in different financial instruments, instead of only relying on savings, is important for retirement planning. Diversifying your portfolio also helps spread risk and smooth out volatilities during challenging market conditions, says Mr Tan.

Retirement plans: What do they involve?

Retirement planning involves saving for the future, and receiving a regular stream of income once a person is no longer working.

Choosing the correct retirement insurance plan depends on the individual’s retirement needs. For instance, those who want to retire earlier will need endowment plans that start at a younger age and which can stretch over a longer period.

Regular payout plans can be customised to include payments over a pre-determined time period such as 10, 15 or 20 years.

Some plans may offer coverage for death and terminal illness, which a person may not need if he already has such benefits.

There are those who might prefer endowment plans that provide a lump sum payment, so that they can pay for the children’s overseas education or a round-the-world holiday to mark the start of their retirement.

If higher yields are a key consideration, an Investment-Linked Policy (ILP) with a protection overlay might be a good fit.

“Regardless of how you plan, it is important to start planning early so you have a longer runway to grow your retirement funds,” Mr Tan says.

At Prudential, there is a wide range of annuity and retirement plans, many of them adjustable, to cater to different needs.

This article is for your information only and does not consider your specific investment objectives, financial situation or needs. We recommend that you seek advice from a Prudential Financial Consultant before making a commitment to purchase a policy. Information is correct as at Oct 12, 2022.

