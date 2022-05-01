Prudent to be cautious with use of leverage

Inflation has become one of the biggest global economic stories of 2022. Singapore is no exception to this, having recorded a headline inflation rate of 5.4 per cent in March - its fastest pace since April 2012.

Recently, economists and policymakers have sounded the alarm of an oncoming "stagflation", a phenomenon that combines economic stagnation and inflation, raising concerns among investors whether there is any way they can hedge themselves against this particular risk.

Amid an inflationary environment coupled with low interest rates, keeping cash in the bank makes close to no interest, yet prices continue to increase. That can cause purchasing power to diminish over time, especially if you are not invested.

When it comes to managing inflation risks within your portfolio, there could be various asset classes such as inflation-linked bonds, properties or commodities that may have a high correlation to inflation numbers. However, when we look at a portfolio over the longer term, equities typically form the core and the main driver of returns.

What most investors do not realise is that equities can offer a good hedge against inflation risk within portfolios with companies passing on the price increases to end-consumers that will eventually be reflected in earnings and stock prices.

However, it is not easy to spot companies that may be able to pass on such rising costs as it requires significant due diligence on the investors' part.

To this end, investors who seek to manage the oversupply of information as well as understand the critical risks and payoffs around any particular investment may find fund managers increasingly important, especially when it comes to sieving out such high-quality companies.

As we look at portfolio allocation strategies that can better manage inflation risks, we will also need to ensure that diversification is reflected in the medium- to long-term investment horizon. One of the pitfalls that investors tend to make is falling into the "recency bias" trap where they invest in assets or strategies that have performed well in the recent past.

For example, most investors might have a portfolio with an overweight of growth or technology stocks due to their strong performance over the last decade.

However, sectors such as materials, energy and financials, which typically have a higher correlation to inflation, may be overlooked. These are also sectors that are typically cyclical in nature and are overweight positions in value-based strategies.

Therefore, it is important that a portfolio has a good balance of growth, value and quality stock holdings to ensure a consistent and sustainable investment return profile over the longer term and to hedge against inflation.

With growing concerns of a potential stagflation, there is no need to panic just yet, but it is prudent that investors are cautious with the use of leverage as that may result in higher costs and risks when interest rate rises.

• Elson Goh is head of Asia Portfolio Management, St. James's Place