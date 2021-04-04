Picking the right maternity plan: Plans from major insurers

SINGAPORE - Awareness of maternity insurance has grown in recent years with more plans being launched and several major insurers in Singapore have seen growing take-up of their maternity plans. Here is a look at plans from major insurers.
AIA (AIA Mum2Baby Choices)
Type of plan:
Purchase with whole-life plan or investment-linked plan
Eligibility:
- 13 to 36 weeks of pregnancy
- 16 to 45 years old at last birthday
Premium for 30-year-old mother with singleton pregnancy:
- $395 for $5,000 sum assured
- $790 for $10,000 sum assured
Premium for 40-year-old mother with singleton pregnancy:
$530 for $5,000 sum assured
$1,060 for $10,000 sum assured
Coverage for mum:
- 14 pregnancy complications
- Hospital care benefit for 10 conditions
- Death benefit
- Major hospitalisation care benefit of 100% sum assured after deducting any payout under hospital care benefit for mum
Coverage for baby:
- 25 congenital illnesses
- Hospital care benefit for 5 conditions and 14 infectious diseases
Covers pregnancies through assisted reproductive technology? Yes, no additional premium
Other special features:Additional coverage for death due to medical negligence
Aviva (MyMaternityPlan)
Type of plan:Purchase with qualifying protection or savings plan
Eligibility:
- 13 to 36 weeks of pregnancy
-18 to 45 years old at next birthday
Premium for 30-year-old mother with singleton pregnancy:
- $319 for $5,000 sum assured
- $638 for $10,000 sum assured
Premium for 40-year-old mother with singleton pregnancy:
- $496 for $5,000 sum assured
- $992 for $10,000 sum assured
Coverage for mum:
- 10 pregnancy complications
- Hospital care benefit for 18 conditions
- Death benefit
Coverage for baby:
-23 congenital illnesses
- Hospital care benefit for 5 conditions
-Death benefit
Covers pregnancies through assisted reproductive technology?Yes, with additional premium
Other special features:
- Coverage for up to four babies in a single pregnancy. The benefits will apply to each baby as an insured child separately.
- One-time payout for stem cell transplant surgery
- Child developmental delay benefit
- Outpatient phototherapy benefit for treatment of severe neonatal
jaundice
AXA (AXA EmpoweredMum)
Type of plan:Purchase with qualifying life insurance plan
Eligibility:
- 13 to 36 weeks of pregnancy
- 18 years old at last birthday to 45 years old at next birthday
Premium for 30-year-old mother with singleton pregnancy:
- $399 for $5,000 sum assured
- $798 for $10,000 sum assured
Premium for 40-year-old mother with singleton pregnancy:
- $608 for $5,000 sum assured
- $1,216 for $10,000 sum assured
Coverage for mum:
- 15 pregnancy complications
- Hospital care benefit for 24 conditions
- Death benefit
Coverage for baby:
- 26 congenital illnesses
- Hospital care benefit for 17 conditions
- Death benefit
Covers pregnancies through assisted reproductive technology? Yes, no additional premium
Other special features:
- Early delivery by caesarean section benefit
- Child developmental delay benefit
Great Eastern (Flexi Maternity Cover)
Type of plan: Standalone
Eligibility:
- 13 to 40 weeks of pregnancy
- 18 to 45 years old at next birthday
Premium for 30-year-old mother with singleton pregnancy:
- $660 for $5,000 sum assured
- $1,104 for $10,000 sum assured
Premium for 40-year-old mother with singleton pregnancy:
- $866 for $5,000 sum assured
- $1,516 for $10,000 sum assured
Coverage for mum:
- 8 pregnancy complications
- Hospital care benefit for 8 conditions
- Death and total permanent disability (due to covered pregnancy complications) benefit
Coverage for baby:
- 18 congenital illnesses
- Hospital care benefit for 24 conditions
- Death (due to covered congenital illnesses) benefit
Covers pregnancies through assisted reproductive technology? No
Income (Maternity 360)
Type of plan: Standalone
Eligibility:
- 13 to 35 weeks of pregnancy
- 17 to 44 years old at last birthday
Premium for 30-year-old mother with singleton pregnancy:
- $390.55 for $5,000 sum assured
- $781.10 for $10,000 sum assured
Premium for 40-year-old mother with singleton pregnancy:
- $541.70 for $5,000 sum assured
- $1083.40 for $10,000 sum assured
Coverage for mum:
- 10 pregnancy complications
- Hospital care benefit for 8 conditions
- Death benefit
Coverage for baby:
- 23 congenital illnesses
- Hospital care benefit for 7 conditions
- Death benefit
Covers pregnancies through assisted reproductive technology? Yes, with additional premium
Other special features: Outpatient phototherapy benefit for treatment of severe neonatal jaundice
Manulife (ReadyMummy)
Type of plan: Standalone
Eligibility:
- 13 to 36 weeks of pregnancy
- 18 to 46 years old at next birthday
Premium for 30-year-old mother with singleton pregnancy:
- $399 for $5,000 sum assured
- $798 for $10,000 sum assured
Premium for 40-year-old mother with singleton pregnancy:
- $595 for $5,000 sum assured
- $1,190 for $10,000 sum assured
Coverage for mum:
- 14 pregnancy complications
- Hospital care benefit for 8 conditions
- Death benefit
Coverage for baby:
- 24 congenital illnesses
- Hospital care benefit for 5 conditions
- Death benefit
Covers pregnancies through assisted reproductive technology? Yes, with additional premium
Other special features:
- Outpatient phototherapy benefit for treatment of severe neonatal jaundice
- Mental wellness benefit for psychotherapy treatment
Prudential (PRUMum)
Type of plan: Standalone, can also be purchased as part of bundle with wholelife plan
Eligibility:
- 13 to 36 weeks of pregnancy
- 19 to 46 years old at next birthday
Premium for 30-year-old mother with singleton pregnancy:
- $390 for $5,000 sum assured
- $748.80 for $10,000 sum assured
Premium for 40-year-old mother with singleton pregnancy:
- $580 for $5,000 sum assured
- $1,113.60 for $10,000 sum assured
Coverage for mum:
- 13 pregnancy complications
- Hospital care benefit for 9 conditions
- Death benefit
Coverage for baby:
- 25 congenital illnesses
- Hospital care benefit for 8 conditions
Covers pregnancies through assisted reproductive technology? Yes, from week 28, no additional premium for singleton pregnancy, additional
premium for multiple pregnancy
Other special features:
- Mental wellness benefit for psychological consultations and post-partum depression diagnosis
- Gestational diabetes benefi