Picking the right maternity plan: Plans from major insurers

SINGAPORE - Awareness of maternity insurance has grown in recent years with more plans being launched and several major insurers in Singapore have seen growing take-up of their maternity plans. Here is a look at plans from major insurers.

AIA (AIA Mum2Baby Choices)

Type of plan:

Purchase with whole-life plan or investment-linked plan

Eligibility:

- 13 to 36 weeks of pregnancy

- 16 to 45 years old at last birthday

Premium for 30-year-old mother with singleton pregnancy:

- $395 for $5,000 sum assured

- $790 for $10,000 sum assured

Premium for 40-year-old mother with singleton pregnancy:

$530 for $5,000 sum assured

$1,060 for $10,000 sum assured

Coverage for mum:

- 14 pregnancy complications

- Hospital care benefit for 10 conditions

- Death benefit

- Major hospitalisation care benefit of 100% sum assured after deducting any payout under hospital care benefit for mum

Coverage for baby:

- 25 congenital illnesses

- Hospital care benefit for 5 conditions and 14 infectious diseases

Covers pregnancies through assisted reproductive technology? Yes, no additional premium

Other special features:Additional coverage for death due to medical negligence

Aviva (MyMaternityPlan)

Type of plan:Purchase with qualifying protection or savings plan

Eligibility:

- 13 to 36 weeks of pregnancy

-18 to 45 years old at next birthday

Premium for 30-year-old mother with singleton pregnancy:

- $319 for $5,000 sum assured

- $638 for $10,000 sum assured

Premium for 40-year-old mother with singleton pregnancy:

- $496 for $5,000 sum assured

- $992 for $10,000 sum assured

Coverage for mum:

- 10 pregnancy complications

- Hospital care benefit for 18 conditions

- Death benefit

Coverage for baby:

-23 congenital illnesses

- Hospital care benefit for 5 conditions

-Death benefit

Covers pregnancies through assisted reproductive technology?Yes, with additional premium

Other special features:

- Coverage for up to four babies in a single pregnancy. The benefits will apply to each baby as an insured child separately.

- One-time payout for stem cell transplant surgery

- Child developmental delay benefit

- Outpatient phototherapy benefit for treatment of severe neonatal

jaundice

AXA (AXA EmpoweredMum)



A five-day old baby seen at his home on Nov 11, 2019. PHOTO: ST FILE



Type of plan:Purchase with qualifying life insurance plan

Eligibility:

- 13 to 36 weeks of pregnancy

- 18 years old at last birthday to 45 years old at next birthday

Premium for 30-year-old mother with singleton pregnancy:

- $399 for $5,000 sum assured

- $798 for $10,000 sum assured

Premium for 40-year-old mother with singleton pregnancy:

- $608 for $5,000 sum assured

- $1,216 for $10,000 sum assured

Coverage for mum:

- 15 pregnancy complications

- Hospital care benefit for 24 conditions

- Death benefit

Coverage for baby:

- 26 congenital illnesses

- Hospital care benefit for 17 conditions

- Death benefit

Covers pregnancies through assisted reproductive technology? Yes, no additional premium

Other special features:

- Early delivery by caesarean section benefit

- Child developmental delay benefit

Great Eastern (Flexi Maternity Cover)

Type of plan: Standalone

Eligibility:

- 13 to 40 weeks of pregnancy

- 18 to 45 years old at next birthday

Premium for 30-year-old mother with singleton pregnancy:

- $660 for $5,000 sum assured

- $1,104 for $10,000 sum assured

Premium for 40-year-old mother with singleton pregnancy:

- $866 for $5,000 sum assured

- $1,516 for $10,000 sum assured

Coverage for mum:

- 8 pregnancy complications

- Hospital care benefit for 8 conditions

- Death and total permanent disability (due to covered pregnancy complications) benefit

Coverage for baby:

- 18 congenital illnesses

- Hospital care benefit for 24 conditions

- Death (due to covered congenital illnesses) benefit

Covers pregnancies through assisted reproductive technology? No

Income (Maternity 360)

Type of plan: Standalone

Eligibility:

- 13 to 35 weeks of pregnancy

- 17 to 44 years old at last birthday

Premium for 30-year-old mother with singleton pregnancy:

- $390.55 for $5,000 sum assured

- $781.10 for $10,000 sum assured

Premium for 40-year-old mother with singleton pregnancy:

- $541.70 for $5,000 sum assured

- $1083.40 for $10,000 sum assured

Coverage for mum:

- 10 pregnancy complications

- Hospital care benefit for 8 conditions

- Death benefit

Coverage for baby:

- 23 congenital illnesses

- Hospital care benefit for 7 conditions

- Death benefit

Covers pregnancies through assisted reproductive technology? Yes, with additional premium

Other special features: Outpatient phototherapy benefit for treatment of severe neonatal jaundice



A posed photo of a pregnant woman. ST PHOTO: NEO XIAOBIN



Manulife (ReadyMummy)

Type of plan: Standalone

Eligibility:

- 13 to 36 weeks of pregnancy

- 18 to 46 years old at next birthday

Premium for 30-year-old mother with singleton pregnancy:

- $399 for $5,000 sum assured

- $798 for $10,000 sum assured

Premium for 40-year-old mother with singleton pregnancy:

- $595 for $5,000 sum assured

- $1,190 for $10,000 sum assured

Coverage for mum:

- 14 pregnancy complications

- Hospital care benefit for 8 conditions

- Death benefit

Coverage for baby:

- 24 congenital illnesses

- Hospital care benefit for 5 conditions

- Death benefit

Covers pregnancies through assisted reproductive technology? Yes, with additional premium

Other special features:

- Outpatient phototherapy benefit for treatment of severe neonatal jaundice

- Mental wellness benefit for psychotherapy treatment

Prudential (PRUMum)

Type of plan: Standalone, can also be purchased as part of bundle with wholelife plan

Eligibility:

- 13 to 36 weeks of pregnancy

- 19 to 46 years old at next birthday

Premium for 30-year-old mother with singleton pregnancy:

- $390 for $5,000 sum assured

- $748.80 for $10,000 sum assured

Premium for 40-year-old mother with singleton pregnancy:

- $580 for $5,000 sum assured

- $1,113.60 for $10,000 sum assured

Coverage for mum:

- 13 pregnancy complications

- Hospital care benefit for 9 conditions

- Death benefit

Coverage for baby:

- 25 congenital illnesses

- Hospital care benefit for 8 conditions

Covers pregnancies through assisted reproductive technology? Yes, from week 28, no additional premium for singleton pregnancy, additional

premium for multiple pregnancy

Other special features:

- Mental wellness benefit for psychological consultations and post-partum depression diagnosis

- Gestational diabetes benefi