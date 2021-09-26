Parkway owner IHH poised for next growth run

No one doubts the past 18 months have been rough, not just for ordinary folk coping with a pandemic but also those in the medical system who somehow need to keep their own heads and health through all the trauma.

IHH Healthcare - which owns hospitals branded as Parkway, Pantai and Fortis - has been in the thick of this battle. After a rough 2020, things are swiftly stabilising at the Singapore-headquartered multinational that operates 80 hospitals across 10 countries.