Parkway owner IHH poised for next growth run
After a rough 2020, the healthcare group is working on digitalisation aggressively while offering good value to patients, says its CEO
No one doubts the past 18 months have been rough, not just for ordinary folk coping with a pandemic but also those in the medical system who somehow need to keep their own heads and health through all the trauma.
IHH Healthcare - which owns hospitals branded as Parkway, Pantai and Fortis - has been in the thick of this battle. After a rough 2020, things are swiftly stabilising at the Singapore-headquartered multinational that operates 80 hospitals across 10 countries.